Freebie Friday: Free-back-to-school resources for students, teachers and parents

A lot of things are different this back-to-school season but one thing that remains the same is how expensive it is for parents. You likely need all the help you can get, so we are stretching your dollar with a few great deals and freebies out there.

We all know books are expensive. So, fin some free online textbooks and resources on Amazon Prime Student. You can get a free six month trial with a valid “.edu” address.

For parents with little ones, look for free printables on scholastic.com. All kinds of reading and writing resources and some activities are included.

Students, teachers and homeschool teachers can also get educational discounts on Adobe products like PhotoShop & Illustrator.

Unidays has a compilation of deals for students on things like food delivery, clothing and digital subscriptions..

And students with a valid e-mail address are eligible for some free Microsoft programs. That’s the Microsoft 365 membership that includes some Excel, Word and PowerPoint capabilities.

Remember many retailers & restaurants offer near campuses often offer student discounts. Be sure to ask if there’s a money-saving opportunity.