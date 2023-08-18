(WTNH) – We are coming up on one of the last weekends before the kids head back to school. If you’re looking for something fun to do, we are Stretching Your Dollar this Freebie Friday with what you can do without spending a lot of money.

Take the kids to Dunkin Donuts Park Saturday for a free baseball clinic. The clinic is open to boys and girls ages six to 14 and includes coaching from Luis Clemente, the son of the legendary hall of fame Roberto Clemente. The clinic starts at 9 a.m.

Celebrate Asian and Pacific Island cultures through traditional music, activities, food, and take in boat racing at the Dragon Boat and Asian Festival. The festival will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza in Hartford.

Educators, save the date for Tuesday. There’s a free education open house at the CT Science Center. The idea is you can discover how it can support you inside and outside the classroom, from traveling programs to field trips, professional learning, and everything in between. Make sure to bring your friends and family too!

And of course, remember tax-free weekend kicks off Sunday. Save on the state’s sales tax on clothing and shoes under $100.