Freebie Friday: Free carnivals, Harvest festivals, and Apple Cider pressing

(WTNH)– Family fun doesn’t always have to come with a big price! Here’s a look at some free events happening this weekend.

This weekend is the Cove Side Carnival in Wethersfield at Cove Park, starting today. There will be free parking and admission for the family.

Today through Sunday, there is the Apple Harvest and Music Festival at Riverfront Park in Glastonbury. It is free admission. If you want to get into the harvest pub, you will have to pay $5.

If you’ve never done this before, you might want to check out apple cider pressing. It’s being offered at Atwood Farm in Mansfield Center on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 2-4 p.m.

If not, you can visit the Harvest Market on Fairfield Green on Saturday. More than 60 vendors will be there with live music and adorable dog Halloween Costume Parade at noon.