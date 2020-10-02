Freebie Friday: Free comics, music and more

It’s the first weekend of October and while there are fun fall activities happening this month, there are also some freebies you may not want to miss out on. We are stretching your dollar with a look.

These come to us from Money Talks News.

If you’re a music lover, Amazon is offering a free 90-day-trial of Amazon Music HD. This is for new subscribers only. You’ll want to cancel before you get charged if you don’t want to continue.

Get free Medicare counseling. For anyone eligible for the program, open enrollment begins Oct. 15. You can get free one-on-one counseling through your local state health insurance assistance program.

Don’t forget you can find freebies with your flu shot. Places like CVS in Target stores. When you get your flu shot there, you can get a free $5 Target coupon. $5 off $20 coupons at standalone CVS and Walgreens.

And your kids may like this one – look for free digital comics through Oct. 29. It’s part of Halloween Comicfest. Every Thursday leading up to Halloween, there will be a free comic book available on their website.

And lastly, keep a look out for deals or freebies on Sunday, Oct. 4 since it’s National Taco Day.