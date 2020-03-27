Freebie Friday: Free cup of Joe for first responders, storage for college students, and more

It’s Freebie Friday! This week, we put together yet another list to help get you through these difficult times.

To those on the front lines, this one is for you. Starbucks is giving away free coffee to first responders as they fight the coronavirus. Doctors, nurses, hospital staff, police officers and freighters can stop by any Starbucks location for a free cup. That runs through May 3rd.

A lot of college students have been forced to move out of their dorms due to the coronavirus pandemic and universities switching to online only. U-Haul wants to help. The storage company is offering 30 days free self-storage. All you need is your college ID.

If you’re looking for more ways to keep the kids entertained while inside, Crayola released printable coloring pages and free lesson plans which include language arts, math, social studies, stem and more.

Let’s end the week on a sweet note, shall we? Today is the last day to score a free donut at Dunkin! Any drink purchase gets you a free donut through the app.

Don’t forget a lot of local restaurants around the state are offering free perks when you order for pickup or delivery. It’s important to support our local business in this time of crisis.