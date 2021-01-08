Freebie Friday: Free deals to snag in the new year

(WTNH) — A new year means new opportunities for savings.

News 8 is stretching your dollar with where you can find a deal this freebie Friday.

These tips come from Money Talk News.

McDonald’s is thanking teachers in Connecticut and all across New England. The fast-food chain is offering them a free apple fritter, cinnamon roll, blueberry muffin or any size hot coffee. All teachers have to do is stop by any location and show their school ID. The deal runs through Friday, Dec. 15.

On the second Saturday of every month, JCPenney has a craft you can do with your kids. It’s a take-home craft so you can safely work on them together at home. Pick up the supplies from 11 a.m. to noon at your location while supplies last.

If you’ve been considering a warehouse membership, Sam’s Club is offering a pretty good deal. Money Talks News said new customers who purchase a one-year membership online for $45 will receive $45 in-store credit or what the retailer calls an “instant savings” deal.

Help yourself and the community. You can find out if you’ve already been exposed to the coronavirus with a free antibody test when you donate blood or platelets through the American Red Cross.