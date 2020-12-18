Freebie Friday: Free deals to snag while wrapping up your holiday shopping

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 24: People carry shopping bags along Oxford Street on November 24, 2017 in London, England. British retailers offer deals on their products as part of the annual pre-Christmas Black Friday shopping event, held this year on November 24. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

(WTNH) — As Hanukkah wraps up Friday night, it’s the last weekend before Christmas.

News 8 is stretching your dollar with some money savers as you make those final purchases this holiday season.

If you’re stuck on a gift for someone, remember, ’tis the season for gift card freebies! A lot of bonus cards out there at restaurants and retailers. DSW and Children’s Place both have $10 bonuses — a good gift or a good way to save money on your own purchases in 2021.

If your kids are looking for some fun at home, the Radio City Rockettes are offering free, live dance lessons on their Instagram page. The last live class is Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. You can find all of them saved on their Instagram page.

Freebies for everyone at McDonald’s. The fast-food chain said if you download its app, holiday characters like Frosty the Snowman will grant you a free McFlurry, or Buddy the Elf will give you some free hotcake with a $1 purchase. On Christmas Eve, you can even enjoy free cookies.

Shop local in New Britain this weekend and get free parking! Drivers will get two free hours of parking in the downtown and broad streets areas to encourage you to support local businesses.