Freebie Friday: Free dental care, National Veteran’s Day, ticket deals for the Maritime Aquarium

(WTNH) — It’s the first weekend of November. And as you plan out your weekend with the family, we are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with what you can find for little or no money.

The Maritime Aquarium is offering up $3 tickets for people in the snap program. It’s a special deal, just make sure to show your EBT card at the door. You can get up to six tickets for $3 each. Only two of the six tickets can be for adults.

There’s a free dental clinic for New London County residents next weekend you may want to get registered for. It’s the Connecticut Mission of Mercy free dental clinic next Friday and Saturday. If you are 16 and older, you may be eligible for cleaning, extractions, fillings, and more. Register

Nov. 6 is the first Saturday family program at the Connecticut Historical Society Museum and Library in Hartford. This month, kids can explore magical items of Albert Walker, a Connecticut Magician. Kids can design their own wand and learn to perform a magic trick. Children will receive grab-and-go bags with supplies.

Nov. 11 is Veteran Day and there will be a lot of great deals rolling out soon. Make sure to keep this date on your calendar. You can get a haircut and get a free one to give to a veteran when you