Freebie Friday: Free donuts, food, and fun to kick off first weekend of June

From donuts to some freebies for doing something good, there are a lot of deals in the community this weekend, we are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday!

Starting with National Donut Day, which is on June 4, the first friday of the month.

Get a free classic donut at Dunkin when you purchase a beverage at participating locations and while supplies last – June 4 only.

A free donut at Donut Crazy with the purchase of a beverage and while supplies last.

Lyman Orchards has two freebies! They aren’t requiring any purchase to get one of their donuts! And, it’s strawberry season! So in celebration, when you have a Pick your Own receipt to show, you can get free ice cream this weekend!

Mystic Aquarium wants to encourage eligible residents to get the COVID vaccine. To encourage that, they’re hosting a vaccine clinic each day next week. It’s Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. And when you do, you can get a free ticket to the aquarium.

The American Red Cross has a free t-shirt it’s giving away to try to rescue their blood donation supply which is reaching critically low levels. Get a free shirt when you donate now through June 13.

The Elm City Market wants you to know about the Women’s Wellness Fair they’re highlighting this weekend in Pitkin Plaza Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Included will be free yoga from 12:30 – 1 p.m.