Freebie Friday: Free donuts, ice cream, tacos and CT attractions

It’s the end of the week and that means we are looking for a sweet escape from the work week! We are stretching your dollar with where you’ll find freebies today for National Donut Day!

June is a good month for deals, starting with Friday which is National Donut Day.

Get a free donut with a beverage purchase at Dunkin Donuts Friday only.

You also get a free donut at Cumberland Farms when you buy one of their dispensed beverages.

USA Today says at Stop & Shop, a dozen pre-packaged glazed donuts are $3.

On Sunday, June 9th Baskin Robbins is offering free samples of their elevade freeze ice cream from 3-7 p.m. It’s their “Stranger Things” inspired ice cream.

And later in the month, you have a chance to get free Tacos at Taco Bell. It’s their steal a game, steal a taco deal during the NBA Finals. If there’s a stolen game on the road you can get a free taco on June 18th.

And just a reminder, this weekend, on Saturday, it’s Open House Day at various attractions and cultural organizations across Connecticut. Locations and times vary so you may want to check online ctvisit.com which has all the information you need.

==

