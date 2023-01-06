(WTNH) — New year, new goals for 2023? From money to fitness or perhaps a new hobby, we’re Stretching Your Dollar this Freebie Friday with some free downloads to help get you started.

If it’s your workout routine you want to switch up, check out the Nike Training Club app. It’s a free download and there are structured programs and a bunch of different 10 to 60-minute workouts you can choose from.

If you’re looking to eat better or cut calories, Lose It is a calorie counter app that has a barcode scanner to keep track of what you’re eating. It’s also a great way to monitor how much water you’ve had.

If saving money is your goal, here are two ideas. The Acorns app rounds-up each of your purchases and puts it into an investment savings account. Mint is another idea to track your day-to-day spending and help you save.



How about taking on a new hobby? Remember, Michael’s always offers free classes, some for kids, and others geared towards adults. You can find a schedule here. They’ll be making beaded necklaces on Sunday at 2 p.m. Check your local store for availability.

