Freebie Friday: Free food and tech deals to snag this weekend

(WTNH) — From dinner to travel, we’ve found some deals this Freebie Friday to brighten up this weekend at home.

If you’ve never tried Grubhub, this could be a good weekend to get food delivered. The app is offering $7 off a $12 order when you use aff7.

The big game is still a week away but deals are starting early and you can save you on dinner this weekend

TGI Friday’s is offering 25% off family bundles ordered online or through the app this weekend using the promo code hometeam.

While it’s not free, it’s a steal for travel — if you’re comfortable with it. Southwest has $50 flights to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The deal runs from now until February 8. It is for travel one-way only and on shorter flights. Be sure to check out blackout dates.

Another travel opportunity: AAA New England is hosting a free virtual marketplace. Thirty vendors will be on hand to discuss travel opportunities. There will be 50 different seminars on travel topics like cruising and tropical getaways. You need to register online.

There’s free help for local seniors who are trying to navigate technology during the COVID era. Classes that can help with everything from social media, video chatting, e-mail and internet safety.

Classes are being offered through Tech Savvy Seniors.

