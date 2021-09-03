Freebie Friday: Free haircuts, block party, and more to enjoy this Labor Day weekend

It’s Labor Day weekend, and as we unofficially bid farewell to summer, there are some freebies and deals to get your family ready for fall.

It’s the last weekend of free bus service! Governor Ned Lamont implemented a free weekend bus service on CT Transit to give families a financial break amid the pandemic. It started Memorial Day and was scheduled to end on Labor Day Monday.

As the kids head back to school maybe you want to treat them to a break from the homework and a free meal! Kids eat free at Moe’s right now on Sundays with the purchase of an adult entree.

This weekend is the free Labor Day block party at Foxwoods Saturday, September 4. There will be a DJ, balloon artist and superhero meet and greet. It’s free and open to the public.

If you haven’t gotten the vaccine yet: When you roll up your sleeves at the International Festival of Arts and Ideas, you’ll get a free ticket to the New Haven Symphony. This also kicks off on Sept. 4.

And a reminder: Give blood and get a free haircut. The Red Cross is teaming up with Sports Clips to get more people to donate blood or platelets. If you give blood during September, you will get a free haircut coupon from Sports Clips. And, if you give blood this Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-7, you will get a free mug.