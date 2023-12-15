(WTNH) – This is a busy weekend for holiday prep! As you plan out your family errands and events, we are Stretching Your Dollar with a few deals and free events to sweeten the pot.

Starting with Starbucks! Throughout December, you can get a free hot chocolate with a purchase of a qualifying drink. This is at participating locations on Saturdays and Sundays.

There’s a free holiday event Friday night at the Wilson-Gray YMCA on Albany Avenue in Hartford from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can celebrate the season with Santa, activities, treats and fun for the family.

Saturday is the Santa Shopping Stroll in New London. Grab a map and a festive New London Santa hat while you shop for gifts. Look for special offers at participating businesses.

And mark the New Year for this one. The Carousel Museum in Bristol is offering free admission for kids 12 and under in 2024. The museum said the opportunity was made possible by the Barnes Foundation. This promotion will start Jan. 1