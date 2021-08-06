Freebie Friday: Free incentives for COVID vaccines and back to school deals

(WTNH) – From free incentives to back to school deals are all coming up in August. We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with a look at freebies along with a few necessities.

If you still need a COVID shot, the Connecticut Department of Public Health wants you to seek out their mobile van clinics. When you get your first dose through them, you can get a free tick to Quassy Amusement Park.

If you have plans to go to the Orange Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival, there will be a vaccine clinic set up there Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. If you get your shot there, you’ll get a ticket for a free ride.

As you plan your back to school shopping, remember the state’s tax-free week is coming up in wo weeks, August 15 – 21. Clothing and shoes under $100 will be exempt from the state tax.

Foxwoods is planning a free event to help you kick things off with their Back to School Bash. There will be face painting, a balloon artist and giveaways at the casino to encourage you to shop the outlets and celebrate tax-free week.

The Historical Society wants to encourage people to check out the state’s beaches before summer ends with free grab and go family beach bags. There’s a craft for the kids included to make your own visor and glasses. Pick them up at the Connecticut Historical Society on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.