Freebie Friday: Free offers and sweet deals in August

(WTNH) — From free coffee to free delivery, we are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with where you can score a deal in the month of August.

If you haven’t heard, Dunkin’ is introducing “Free Coffee Monday.” DD Perks members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee the next two Mondays with the purchase of a food item. you can also get a free donut for the next three Fridays when you buy a drink.

If you’re going to be near a Krispy Kreme, it’s offering free coffee & donuts for teachers next week, Aug. 10-14, for Educator Appreciation Week.

Denny’s is offering free delivery to its rewards members through the rest of 2020! The catch is, you have to place a delivery order by Sunday, Aug. 9 to get the deal. Then, you’ll get weekly delivery offers through January 2021.

Admission to America’s National Parks will be free on Sunday, August 25 in honor of the establishment of the National Park Service. There are 400 places nationwide you can visit.

And just a reminder, Tax-Free week is coming up in Connecticut this month. It’s the week of Aug. 16 and gives you a break on the state’s sales tax on things like clothing and shoes under $100.