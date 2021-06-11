Freebie Friday: Free or reduced admission to Connecticut’s tourist spots for Open House Day

Stretch Your Dollar

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Whether it’s entertainment for the family or a quiet day for yourself to check out what our state has to offer, it’s a great weekend to do it.

Saturday is Open House Day; more than 140 tourist stops in Connecticut will offer free or reduced admission.

You can get free admission to the Lutz Children’s Museum in Manchester Saturday. There will be a special touch-a-truck event outside with live music.

When you book tickets for the Slipaway River tours in Wethersfield for Saturday, you’ll get a 10% cash refund. If you’ve never tried, it’s a narrated tour with a chance to see the Hartford eagles, osprey, and other river scenes.

It’s half-price admission to the Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor Saturday.

Five children’s authors will be at the Apple Barrel at Lyman Orchards Saturday for a meet and greet. Each author will read an excerpt from their book before the meet and greet:

  • Elise Broach: 10-10:45 a.m.
  • Alan Katz: 11-11:45 a.m.
  • Sara Levine: 12-12:45 p.m.
  • Tommy Greenwald: 1-1:45 p.m.
  • Doe Boyle: 2-2:45 p.m.

You can make your own chocolate bar at a 30% discount at Fascia’s chocolates in Waterbury. There will also be raffles and other activities.

There are a lot more around the state! You can log on by county to see what’s going on in your community. Go to CTVisit.com for more details.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss