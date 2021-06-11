Freebie Friday: Free or reduced admission to Connecticut’s tourist spots for Open House Day

(WTNH) — Whether it’s entertainment for the family or a quiet day for yourself to check out what our state has to offer, it’s a great weekend to do it.

Saturday is Open House Day; more than 140 tourist stops in Connecticut will offer free or reduced admission.

You can get free admission to the Lutz Children’s Museum in Manchester Saturday. There will be a special touch-a-truck event outside with live music.

When you book tickets for the Slipaway River tours in Wethersfield for Saturday, you’ll get a 10% cash refund. If you’ve never tried, it’s a narrated tour with a chance to see the Hartford eagles, osprey, and other river scenes.

It’s half-price admission to the Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor Saturday.

Five children’s authors will be at the Apple Barrel at Lyman Orchards Saturday for a meet and greet. Each author will read an excerpt from their book before the meet and greet:

Elise Broach: 10-10:45 a.m.

Alan Katz: 11-11:45 a.m.

Sara Levine: 12-12:45 p.m.

Tommy Greenwald: 1-1:45 p.m.

Doe Boyle: 2-2:45 p.m.

You can make your own chocolate bar at a 30% discount at Fascia’s chocolates in Waterbury. There will also be raffles and other activities.

There are a lot more around the state! You can log on by county to see what’s going on in your community. Go to CTVisit.com for more details.