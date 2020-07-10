Freebie Friday: Free programs to look into this summer

From landing a job to summer travel, there are some great free programs to be aware of this summer. We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with a look at what’s happening.

If you’re out of work there’s a free job portal that’s local with businesses hiring in Connecticut. You can see where the jobs are, create and upload your resume. The new site is a collaboration with Indeed.com.

Students across Connecticut can virtually shadow professional sports organizations, government agencies, Fortune 500 companies and more. Next week is job shadow week and it’s an opportunity to introduce them to industries they may want to work in one day – it’s free and we can link you there online so you can sign up.

If you planning to travel by train anytime soon, Amtrak has a buy one get one deal. Your companion travels for free when you buy one of their roomettes. You have until July 17 and it’s for travel July 13 through September 30. Check their website for details.

This is a fun educational tool for the little ones. You can teach the kids all about road safety with the help of AAA. Every Tuesday at 11am experts are talking and singing with the help of puppets in free live virtual events. You can register online.