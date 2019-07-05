Freebie Friday: Free public swimming and splash pads

(WTNH) — It’s the end of the week and as you plan out your weekend, keeping the kids cool is probably on your mind!

We are stretching your dollar this freebie Friday with where you can find free public swimming or splash pads!

Just because you don’t have a pool yourself doesn’t mean you can’t keep cool this summer.

Here’s a look at where you can swim or splash for free!

You can bring them to Lauter Park Waterfront and Splash Pad in Willimantic for free. It is open from noon to 5:00 p.m.

Eisenhower Park in Milford is open everyday from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Kavanagh Park & Splash Pad in Old Saybrook is another option..

You have a few options for spray pads in West Hartford. Check out Kennedy, Fernridge, Beachland and Wolcott Parks.

Cosey Beach in East Haven has a great splash pad.

And the Rockwell Park in Bristol is open from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. everyday.