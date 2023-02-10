Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the end of the week and we found some free activities to consider as you head into the weekend. We are Stretching Your Dollar this Freebie Friday with a few money savers.

A new skating season has kicked-off in Vernon. You can now skate for free at Henry Park. The rink will be open until 10 p.m., depending on weather conditions.

If you’re looking to teach your child how to swim, the YMCA is launching a free swimming lesson program. It offers free swimming lessons at participating YMCAs to children 17 and under who are either living in qualified census tracts, receiving SNAP benefits, or are recommended to the program.

Lyman Orchards invites you to have some Valentine’s Day fun! It’s the Apple Barrel Farm Market Saturday and Sunday. There will be free Valentine crafts and sweet treat tastings.

Celebrate Black History Month at the Wadsworth Atheneneum Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. It’s the second Saturdays for Families event and this weekend there will be performances and activities for Black History Month.

We’re in the middle of tax season now; you may qualify to have yours done for free. If you earned $73,000 or less last year, you may be eligible to get your taxes done for free online through the IRS free-filer program. Resources like Cash App taxes and Turbo Tax also offer free filing options.