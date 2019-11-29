Freebie Friday: Free slices of cheesecake, $2 Dunkin drinks, and photos with Santa

Black Friday is a busy day to be out running errands. As you shop til you drop, here are freebies you’ll find to sweeten up your day.

First, it’s gift card season – start looking around for the freebies that go with purchase. Today, a $25 dollar gift card at Cheesecake Factory gets you a coupon for two free slices of cheesecake.

As you’re shopping, don’t forget about the $2 drink at Dunkin’ you can get at participating locations from 2 to 6 p.m.

The rebates are back at Macy’s this year. Check out their list online. You’ll find you can get items for free at the end of the day with the rebates.

According to Yahoo, CVS Loyalty Program members can get several items for free with ExtraBucks rewards coupons Friday and Saturday. Among the items is a 23andMe genetic DNA starter kit for $30, which will get you an equal amount back in rewards coupons.

Kids can get a free photo with Santa Friday through December 24th at Bass Pro Shops. There are also free activities and crafts.