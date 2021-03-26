Freebie Friday: Free transportation to COVID vaccine sites and deals available to vaccinated people

(WTNH) — It’s a big week for COVID vaccinations in Connecticut as more people become eligible over the next week or so. We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with some deals and freebies to encourage you to sign up!

Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet incentive for people to get the covid-19 vaccine: free doughnuts through the end of the year; just show them your vaccination card.

Do you have an appointment for a covid shot, but no way to get there? The Southeast Area Transit District, known as SEAT, is offering free bus passes for people in the New London area with transportation challenges.

For more information and to obtain SEAT bus passes, please contact:

Stephen Mansfield, Ledge Light Health District at 860-448-4882 ext. 1307

Patrick McCormack, Uncas Health District at 860-823-1189 ext. 112

Michael Carroll, SEAT, 860-886-2631, mcarroll@seatransit.org

Ride-sharing service Lyft is also offering free or discounted rides to vaccination sites. You can get a ride yourself or send a ride to a loved one.

You can take that very important vaccination card, once it’s all filled out after your second dose, to a participating Staples location and get it laminated for free. Happening now through May 1. Promo code: 81450.

And here’s a fun one, not vaccination, but spring-related! Lowes announced at participating stores it’ll begin Spring Fest, handing out free “garden to go” kits on Thursdays in April. Sign-up starts next week. The kits roll out the week after. Get more details here.

Let me know as you spot deals so I can share them out next week.