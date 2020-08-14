Freebie Friday: Free virtual field trips your family can take

For many kids, this summer has been tough not having the playdates you’re used to having. But coronavirus can’t stop you from traveling virtually! We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with free virtual field trips your family can take!

These come to us from goodhousekeeping.com.

Visit a zoo you’ve never been to! The San Diego Zoo, National Aquarium, Bronx Zoo and Houston Zoo are among a longer list of places that have live cameras where kids can check in with the animals.

Visit a landmark you’ve been meaning to get to! You can take a virtual tour of Buckingham Palace, Ellis Island, Mount Rushmore, and the White House among others! Take a tour and learn something new!

And these are different – You can tour that M&M Factory to see how the delicious candy is made. That’s hosted by the Food Network.

Or even better – travel a lot further to Mars! Kids can see the real surface of Mars, courtesy of the curiosity rover. NASA also does virtual tours of the moon, along with the international space station.