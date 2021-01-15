Freebie Friday: Free virtual fitness programs for your at-home workouts

(WTNH) — Many people are making the resolution to exercise more in the new year, but it’s hard to do when so many people are avoiding gyms right now amid the pandemic.

We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with free workouts you can do at home.

Try out the popular Peloton program for 60 days. You can sign up for a 2-month free trial. And you don’t need to have the bike or treadmill to do it. There are a bunch of exercises available with and without equipment. After the trial, it will cost $12.99 a month.

Planet Fitness has free classes available on its app you can download to any device. There are videos and features to help you track your progress.

Orange Theory has a free workout of the day on the gym’s YouTube page anyone can easily access. No equipment required for those exercises.

And the FitOn app is said to have some pretty great cardio, strength, and yoga classes. There are even a few you can do with your kids. If you want to cough up some money, they also have meal plans you can pay for.