Freebie Friday: Free weekend activities to check out while prepping for Thanksgiving

It’s a big weekend as families get ready for those Thanksgiving plans. As you’re running errands with the kids, you can find some free activities along the way! We’re stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with a look at a few.

First, there’s a Frozen 2 story time happening at participating Target stores Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. There will be giveaways and toy demos.

There’s also a Sesame Street story time Sunday at 11 a.m. at participating Barnes & Noble stores.

Over at some Pet Smart stores, there will be dog friendly cookie decorating which could be fun for the family to do for your favorite pet! That’s from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Don’t forget about the Helium Balloon Parade in Stamford Sunday at noon! The kids will have fun checking out the balloon characters and all the music and floats that will take to the streets.