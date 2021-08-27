Freebie Friday: Free weekend activities to ease transition from summer to school

It’s the last weekend of August and as kids get back to school, there’s still a lot to look forward to helping with the transition. We are stretching your dollar with a look at some freebies.

Lyman Orchards is offering one free ice cream per group or family that visits the sunflower maze. The maze ends Sunday, Aug. 29.

Save the date for a free Labor Day block party at Foxwoods on Sept. 4. There will be a DJ, balloon artist and superhero meet and greet. It’s free and open to the public.

If you haven’t gotten the vaccine yet, you’ll get a free ticket to the New Haven Symphony when you roll up your sleeves at the International Festival of Arts and Ideas. This also kicks off Sept. 4.

As college students hit the books this semester, we know it can be a stressful time of year. So Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) teamed up with TimelyMD to offer free, 24/7 health & counseling services for community college students this fall semester.

And here’s a nice opportunity for first responders. As we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Aquiline Drones wants to help keep you safe with free drone training to keep you safe in emergency situations. The program is free now through the end of the year.