Freebie Friday: Freebies during Easter Weekend

We’re stretching your dollar with some freebies on Freebie Friday for the Easter weekend!

Continuing to help make life a little sweeter, Dunkin’s Free Friday donut is back! All this month, get a free sweet treat with a purchase of any drink through the Dunkin’ app!

Make sound a little bit better. Siri’s XMAS radio is making streaming free until May 15th.



Mohegan Sun is bringing the slots to you! The Mohegan Sun Connecticut app now allows you to connect to your Momentum account and earn rewards that can be turned into Momentum dollars for your next casino trip. Two million chips free for new users!



Kindle is giving you a FREE BOOK to celebrate Easter this weekend. The first Easter is free and you can score that right on Amazon.



Speaking of easter, we know egg hunts will be a little different this year for the little ones, so take a look at how you can celebrate Easter virtually.



Disney Backstage Collection is hosting a virtual Easter egg hunt starting Saturday at noon on the Disney Movie Instagram page. You’ll have to look for the hidden storytelling clues. This lasts until April 13th and prizes are available!