Freebie Friday: Freebies for those on the frontline

It’s Freebie Friday and this week we compiled a list of freebies for our heroes. To our frontline workers, these are for you.

Get a free pair of crocs. The company is donating a free pair of shoes with free shipping to healthcare workers on the frontlines of COVID-19. Crocs are known to be easy-to-clean. Just visit crocs.com to learn how to get yours.

Stay in an RV for free. This is a partnership between RVshare and a Facebook group called RVs 4 MDs. This is how it works: RVshare will put you in contact with an RV owner who is willing to lend you their mobile home while you help fight the coronavirus pandemic. Head to go.RVshare.com to request temporary housing now

Need a place to stay between shifts? Stay at a Red Roof Inn through May 31st. The company is offering first responders a place to rest. Contact the location near you to make sure they’re participating and to book your stay.

Commuting back and forth can get to be a lot, especially after long shifts. AAA is offering free roadside assistance services to medical personnel and first responders. Just contact AAA for more details.

Get your caffeine fix from Cumby’s! Cumberland Farms is giving away free hot or iced coffee, aany size to healthcare workers and first responders.

A great website that has a long list of freebies and deals for our frontline workers to follow is registerednursing.org.