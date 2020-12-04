Freebie Friday: From cookies to coffee, here are some deals to snag this weekend

(WTNH) — You likely have some festive plans for the weekend, so how about throwing a few free deals in to sweeten things up?

News 8 is stretching your dollar this freebie Friday with a few good ones we found in Connecticut!

First, it’s National Cookie Day, and you can get a free cookie at participating Subway locations from Dec. 4 – Dec. 11. There’s a catch: You have to join the Subway MyWay Rewards program to get it.

With all that online shopping, comes the want/need for free shipping. Be sure to keep Dec. 14 on your calendar — that’s National Free Shipping Day.

There is a big sale at Target this weekend that could save you money year-round. The company is offering 10% off store gift cards. It might be an idea to consider “gifting” yourself if you shop there often.

Frontline workers get a nice perk at Starbucks for their hard work. Let them know you’re a frontline worker and get a tall, free hot or iced coffee.

Take the kids for a free, socially-distant safe photo with Santa! You can do this every weekend from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Shubert Theater.