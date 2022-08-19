(WTNH) – It’s the end of the week and almost the end of summer vacation. We are stretching your dollar with a look at some fun things to do with the family while saving money this freebie Friday.

Time is running out to take advantage of free admission at some state museums. It’s the Connecticut Summer at the Museum Program that started in July and ends on September 5. Children until 18 and one adult are free. You can find a list of participating locations, here.

As you get started with back-to-school shopping, remember you can get a free pretzel at Auntie Anne’s! You just have to download the pretzel perks app to be eligible. The deal ends on the last day of the month.

Don’t forget Sunday marks the start of tax-free week in Connecticut when you can save on the sales tax as you start that back-to-school shopping. Most clothing and shoes under $100 are eligible.

Saturday is the Milford Oyster Festival. There will be 30,000 oysters along with music and fun, and admission is free.

This weekend is Hartford County’s 4-H Fair. Food, fun, animals, entertainment for the kids, you name it! This one isn’t free for everyone, just kids under 3. Other kids are $3 and adults are $5. It’s all happening at the Four Town Fairgrounds in Somers.

Mark your calendar for Sunday at 11. It’s the Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Parade in Hartford. News 8 is the media sponsor and will have live coverage on News 8 if you can’t attend in person.