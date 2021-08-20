Freebie Friday: Fun, free events to check out even after the school year starts

(WTNH) — Kids may be heading back to school soon, but that doesn’t mean the fun is over. We are stretching your dollar with a few freebies being offered up this week.

Check out a free movie every Wednesday night at Pitkin Plaza in New Haven. This coming week, they’re showing “Black Panther” at 8:30 pm.

Free concerts are also back in downtown Hartford. It’s the Audio Feed music series. They’re every Wednesday from noon-1 p.m. at Constitution Plaza now through October.

If you haven’t visited the Wadsworth Museum, there’s a great opportunity for families. Adults are free Wednesday through Sunday from 4-5 p.m. Kids under 18 are always free.

Safety first! If you have a young child, swing by the Middletown police department Monday between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. for a free car seat inspection. You are encouraged to make an appointment by sending an email to Officer Kristen Tyrseck at ktyrseck@middletownctpolice.com.