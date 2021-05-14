Freebie Friday: Fun, free weekend activities that will be music to your ears

It’s starting to warm up, and you may be looking for some activities to do with the family. We are stretching your dollar with activities that won’t cost you anything this Freebie Friday.

Now that kids 12 and up are eligible for the vaccine, it’s a good reminder that Uber and Lyft will take you to a COVID-19 vaccination site for free until July 4. It’s to help the president meet his goal of getting 70% of the population vaccinated by the holiday.

Check out a free virtual concert put together by Hartford Gay Men’s chorus, called “Dreams for Tomorrow.” You can watch it now, here. It’s an inspiring glimpse into what we’ve all been through in Connecticut together this year and promise for the change coming.

Connecticut’s orchestras have free tutorials, videos and webinars for kids interested in music. It’s all to encourage music enrollment– which dropped due to the pandemic.

A fun, free event is happening in Norwich this weekend. The historic Leffingwell House is hosting a free living history event, where there will be a cannon-firing, basket weaving demonstrations and a colonial chocolate tasting. It’s happening this Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

And these deals come from the Penny Hoarder ahead of Tax Day on Monday: