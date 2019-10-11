Freebie Friday: Fun weekend activities for the family

It’s a fun time of year and there are some great activities to bring the family together this weekend. We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with a look at a few of them!

There’s a fun Touch A Truck event happening at the Lowe’s in Wallingford on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2. p.m. for Fire Safety Awareness Day. The kids can see fire trucks, go on scavenger hunts and look for win prizes.

Saturday is also a free open house at the Frieda B. Story barn in Somers. Look for free games, crafts and activities there.

There’s also a free Comic Con at the Guilford Free Library on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. for kids and adults of all ages who love characters.

For the adults, you are going to want to get your vehicle inspected before the winter season. This Saturday, participating NAPA Auto Parts stores will be doing free vehicle health inspections- checking everything from wipers to bulbs and fluids and even offering a discount on some items for purchase.

