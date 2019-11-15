Freebie Friday: Get a free year of Disney+, JC Penney military discount, and more

From Thanksgrilling to checking out a new streaming service, there are freebies to take advantage of this weekend! We are stretching your dollar with a look.

First, one for the kids. You can take them to Kid Quest Day at Lakeshore Learning in Hamden on Saturday for a free scavenger hunt and to visit adventure-themed stations to win prizes.

This one is for the adults but could be a fun change to your Christmas tree this year. Learn to build a Christmas tree stand box Saturday from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Home Depot. You can buy materials to make your own there with the experts.

If you’re hosting Thanksgiving this year, learn to make the main course, sides and desserts on the grill! That’s Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Disney+ streaming service launched this week. If you’re a Verizon customer, you may be able to try Disney+ for free for a year! Contact your provider to find out if you’re eligible.

Here’s a military discount you don’t want to miss out on. Now through December 31st, military can get a free 8 x 10 portrait taken at JC Penney. Just present your ID. A great idea to do with your family as we approach the holidays.

