Freebie Friday: Gingerbread festival, Holiday light show, and Pictures with Santa

(WTNH) — It’s a big weekend to get all of your holiday shopping done. But if you are looking for fun for the family along the way, a lot of festive events are happening, and some are free.

Sunday is the last day to check out the Gingerbread Festival at the Wood Memorial Library in South Windsor. There are rows of creative and colorful creations to check out. It will be free and open to the public.

Every night from 5:30-10:30 p.m., you can head over for a free light show in Newtown at Saint Rose of Lima on Church Hill Road. You turn on the music from your car radio and see 15,000 thousand lights programmed to over 30 songs. The light show will end on Jan. 1.

Take the kids to get a free photo with Santa at Cabela’s or Bass Pro Shops. You can make a free reservation online.

And a heads up. The Connecticut Department of Transportation is once again making sure revelers get home safely this holiday season by offering a discount ride for Uber.

Starting tomorrow, you can enter the discount code “CT Ride Safe” between the hours of 5 p.m. and 4 a.m. on weekends and get a $10 discount on an uber ride.

It can be used once per account the promotion ends on Jan. 1.