Freebie Friday: Great Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals in CT

(WTNH) — The holiday shopping season has officially begun, and as your life gets busy, we are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with some deals that will give your wallet a break along the way.

You have likely already become inundated with deals, leaving you trying to piece together who you’re giving what.

How about a few deals that take no thought:

Take the family to get a free picture with Santa at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s . But, safety measures are in place and you have to reserve a timeslot this year. Call or visit your location online for details.

Each day until Dec. 24, the first 50 people to do Nordstrom's curbside pickup can get special offers and surprises. Location participation may vary.

Small Business Saturday is this weekend. Here’s a few deals sent to us:

Marie’s Jewelry in Waterbury is taking 20% off popular Italian hook bracelets.

Good Cause Gifts in Berlin and West Hartford also offering 20% in-store and online. They've got a great selection of clothing, jewelry, décor, and gift ideas. And it supports people with different abilities.

If you need a mattress, Spector Furniture in Ansonia is offering up to 30% off.

in Ansonia is offering up to 30% off. And don’t forget the family pup; Neon Dog in Norwalk is offering 25% off in-store and online now through Nov. 30.

Happy shopping and remember to support local whenever possible this year. They really need your help.