Freebie Friday: Great deals and freebies for the second half of September

(WTNH) — Can you believe we’re halfway through September already? This is a great month to score some freebies before it ends. We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with where to look.

These come from Money Talks News.

Get a free credit report. This is an offer that goes through the end of the year. The big 3, Equifax, Experian, and Transunion, are offering this through the end of the year to help in the pandemic.

Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day, and as history reports, most coffee shops offer some kind buy one get one deal, or you may find your drink is totally free.

Visit a National Park for free on Sept. 26 for National Public Lands Day. You’ll get to enjoy a fee-free day to experience the great outdoors.

Remember, we are in flu season now, so look for opportunities to get a free flu shot. Some retailers are even offering freebies. Look to places like CVS, Walgreens, and Target offering a $5 coupon with your flu shot.