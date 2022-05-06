Conn. (WTNH) — This weekend we celebrate mom, so we are stretching your dollar with some great deals for mom this Freebie Friday.



Auntie Anne’s



Buy one get one at Auntie Anne’s Pretzels. You don’t have to be a perk member to enjoy this perk; it’s happening from May 6 to 8.

GrubHub



Looking to order in? Grubhub is giving you a $15 gift card when you purchase a gift card worth $50 or more.



Olive Garden

Taking mom out to eat? Olive Garden is giving you an extra take-home pasta entrée for just $6. You do have to dine in at a participating location to receive that deal.

Michaels



Nothing beats a gift made with love by the kids. Michaels stores are hosting a crafty event where kids can make picture frames for mom! That’s happening at participating locations Sunday May 8 from 2 to 4 p.m.

National Nurses Week

Today also marks the start of National Nurses Week. Look out for some great deals!

