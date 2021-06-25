Freebie Friday: Great deals on movie tickets and free gift card for donating blood

From movies to an adventure with the family, we are stretching your dollar with some fun deals for the weekend this Freebie Friday.
You can take the family on a sightseeing trip on the Sheffield Island Ferry and get one free ticket for a child! There’s a coupon online for download here.
The American Red Cross is still experiencing a severe shortage in blood donations. If you donate before June 30, you’ll get a free $5 Amazon gift card.
Movie deals:
- Sacred Heart University’s new community theatre is opening its doors to first responders! The theatre is offering free film screenings to local police, fire, ambulance, and town health and human service employees now through Tuesday, June 29. It’s their way of saying thank you for their hard work during the pandemic.
- AMC movie theatres are welcoming back moviegoers with a treat. Get free popcorn refills with purchase now through June 30.
- One dollar family movies are back this summer on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Regal Movie Theaters.
- There are $1.50 movies at Cinemark Theaters, now through August 4, Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m.