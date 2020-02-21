Freebie Friday: Great DIY projects and fun for the family

It’s Friday and you know what that means: Freebie Friday!

This week’s deals are great for the family and come to us from freebie-depot.com. DIY projects have become quite the trend, so prepare to tackle your tile backsplash. Participating Home Depot stores are helping you cut, grout and seal. That’s happening from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Joann stores also want you to hone in on your artistic abilities. Their DIY projects include infusible ink. Decorate bags, create wall art and more. As always call your store to make sure they’re hosting the event. That’s from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday.

Also on Saturday, try hockey for free. USA Hockey and associates across the country are encouraging kids ages four to nine to try youth hockey. Two Connecticut locations are getting in on the fun. Bolton Ice Palace’s event starts at 10 a.m. and Norwalk’s SoNo Ice House opens the ice at 1 p.m.

Weekends sometimes call for pancakes — am I right? But maybe hold off on the flapjacks if you can. That’s because Tuesday, February 25th is Free Pancakes Day at IHOP. So enjoy a short stack and donate if you can. Proceeds go to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. That starts at 7 a.m.