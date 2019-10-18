Freebie Friday: Local Halloween and Healthcare activities

(WTNH) — From Halloween to healthcare, October is full of family activities.

We are stretching your dollar with a few ideas over the next week.

Starting with Halloween:

It’s a monster celebration and free craft day at Lakeshore Learning in Hamden this Saturday, October 19th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The kids may want to take the costume out for a test run. Stew Leonard’s in Newington and Danbury have their trick-or-treating events with their characters coming up on Wednesday October 23rd at 4:00 p.m. Buy tickets in advance to ensure you can get in.

Thursday the 24th is the Trick-or-Treat Stroll in Newington’s Market Square, free for everyone starting at 3:30 p.m.

Putnam’s downtown Trick-or-Treating is from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

Now to healthcare:

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, under or uninsured women can get free mammogram screenings on Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. Francis Hospital, Johnson Memorial and the Radiology Associates of Hartford.

For couples looking to grow their family, there are free fertility assessments and acupuncture at the Center for Advanced Reproductive Services on October 26th and 27th.