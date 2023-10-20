(WTNH) – It’s a fun time of year and as we head into the weekend, there are a few events you can do with the family that won’t cost a lot of money. We are Stretching Your Dollar this Freebie Friday.

First, Saturday is the Halloween Stroll in West Hartford. The event attracts thousands and gives visitors the chance to dress up in costumes and trick-or-treat at businesses in and around Blue Black Square and Downtown. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. and the rain date is Sunday.

Saturday is also Stratford’s Great Pumpkin Festival. From noon to 4 p.m., there will be hay rides, a costume parade, pumpkin carving contests and more. All of this is happening at Boothe Memorial Park.

If you haven’t taken advantage of Restaurant Week in Hamden, time is running out. Saturday is the last day to enjoy the deals and fixed menu at a number of participating restaurants.

And a great reminder, you can help a veteran with the “Buy, Give, Get” program at Ocean State Job Lot. Now through Jan. 3, you can buy a warm winter coat for $40, then give it back to the store as a donation to a veteran in need. Those who participate will get a $40 Crazy Deal Gift Card for free that can be used for a future purchase online or at any Ocean State Job Lot store.

Over the years, the store has provided more than 250,000 coats to veterans.