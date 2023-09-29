(WTNH) – From fire safety workshops to rescheduled family fun and free coffee, there are a lot of deals ahead. We are Stretching Your Dollar this Freebie Friday.

Hamden Fire is kicking off Fire Safety and Prevention Month by offering Tuesday Night Training. You’re invited to go to the middle school on Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to learn techniques to save lives, prevent fires and meet with local firefighters to ask about any questions you may have. The event is open to the public and make sure to look for more workshops in the future.

Saturday is the rescheduled date for the North Haven Festival and Business Expo after it was rained out. This event is a free, day-long celebration of business and craft vendors on display under a tent on the North Haven Town Green. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Another rescheduled event is taking place in Ansonia. Head to the Harvest Festival on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Main Street is lined with family fun like music, crafters, vendors, a petting zoo and pony rides.

Today is National Coffee Day and Dunkin rewards members get a free got or iced coffee with a purchase today only.

If you’re near a Starbucks, select locations are offering free coffee tastings today, perhaps see if your location is participating.

Another coffee deal is at Wendy’s. Now through Oct. 1, you can get a $1 hot or iced small coffee. To redeem, visit the “offers” section in the app.