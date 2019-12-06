Freebie Friday: Holiday events are in full swing!

It’s Freebie Friday and the first weekend in December which means holiday festivities are in full swing. We are stretching your dollar with a few fun activities you can do this weekend for free!

First, Winterfest Hartford is officially underway which means free ice skating now through January 20th. There are other fun events including photos with Santa and themed nights. Check out their website for all the fun.

Bring your pet to the New Haven Animal Shelter on Sunday 8th from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. to get a picture with Santa. Donations for the animals at the shelter like treats, toys or money is encouraged to wave the fee of the photo.

Or you can support military families by taking a free tour of the governor’s mansion this weekend in Hartford. It’s all decked out for the holidays. Any donations will go to Operation Elf.

On Saturday, the kids can have breakfast with Santa at the Giamatti Little League Center in Bristol from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. It’s free for kids. Adults are $5 or you can bring a new, unwrapped toy for a child this holiday season.

If a holiday concert is more your thing, check out the Festival of Lessons & Carols at Trinity College Chapel Sunday, December 8. Services are at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. They’ll be honoring female composers.