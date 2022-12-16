Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the last weekend before Christmas and the kick-off of Hanukkah, and there’s a lot of free, festive fun to be had.

From Santa visits to community sing-alongs and fire on ice. Lots to take the family to this weekend that won’t break the bank.

Take the family over to Paradise Hills Vineyard in Wallingford on Saturday. They’re having a holiday sing-along with the Wallingford Chorus at 2 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected to stop in and visit.

If you’re into the sounds of the season, head to the Mystic Seaport Museum for the 75th annual Community Carol Sing on Sunday the 18. It’s free to get in with a food donation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Carol Sing will be at 3 p.m. at McGraw Quadrangle.

Chanukah begins Sunday night and West Hartford will be celebrating. Chabad of Greater Hartford invites you to Fire on Ice with live music from a Hassidic rock band. There will be a carving of an ice menorah and activities for kids. It’s free to attend on 4 p.m. Sunday on LaSalle Road.

If you’d like to see Santa, a fun experience may be at the Sam Bridge Nursery and Greenhouse. You can see live reindeer and get a photo with Santa, and you can even bring their dog! See days and times now through Christmas Eve here.