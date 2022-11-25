(WTNH) — It’s Black Friday, and while a lot of people’s minds are on shopping, News 8 has some free festivities to kick off your holiday weekend.

Black Friday kicks off three days of savings in stores and online, but here’s a look at a few free family events.

On Friday night in Hartford, Winterfest is back at Bushnell Park. Winterset is in its 12th year and brings free ice skating, free skate rentals, and more to Bushnell Park. Winterfest will be open daily from Friday, Nov. 25, through Jan. 8.

It closes every night at 8 p.m.

Head to Lyman Orchards this weekend for a holiday pop-up shop, over 30 vendors will be in attendance and it’s free to go! It’s also a great way to support local businesses as you start shopping.

It’s open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day this weekend and it’s all outdoors, so dress for the weather!

Merry Days & Jolly Nights is back in New London! Now through the New Year, there are different celebrations planned, and on Friday night there is a Christmas Tree Lighting at Parade Plaza at 5 p.m.

And today kicks off the 12th annual Gingerbread House Festival “Land of Sweets” at the Wood Memorial Library and Museum in South Windsor. It’s open now through Dec. 18, it’s free to the public, and features all kinds of edible villages to see.