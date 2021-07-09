Freebie Friday: How to get back on track with your savings

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — July is the time many people begin a “money reset” as its halfway through the year and a good time to get back on track. Part of that begins with finding savings whenever you can;

we are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with what experts say you should never pay for.

It’s the mid-year money reset! If giving your spending accounts a once over and a refresh is on your to-do list. You may also be looking for a change in your routine to save money.

Money Talks News has a list of things you should never pay for and how to get them for free: