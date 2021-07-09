Freebie Friday: How to get back on track with your savings

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — July is the time many people begin a “money reset” as its halfway through the year and a good time to get back on track. Part of that begins with finding savings whenever you can;
we are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with what experts say you should never pay for.

It’s the mid-year money reset! If giving your spending accounts a once over and a refresh is on your to-do list. You may also be looking for a change in your routine to save money.

Money Talks News has a list of things you should never pay for and how to get them for free:

  1. Museum admission is one. Many offer free admission, either on certain days or — at some institutions — every day. Remember that Connecticut is giving free admission to children this summer and one adult to accompany them. Some museums are also free to active-duty military families in the summer. In other cases, your Bank of America card can get you free admission.
  2. Streaming music is another. Money Talks says if you have Amazon Prime, the Amazon Music benefit gives you access to more than 2 million songs and more than 2,000 playlists and stations. Pandora has a free ad-supported offering, as does Spotify.
  3. Online courses — learning should be lifelong, but if you don’t have the time or tuition to enroll at a nearby college, look into online learning. Elite ivy league universities — yes, even Harvard — have free online courses you can audit. inquire at your local library. it may offer online classes from LinkedIn learning or other sources.
  4. A birthday meal or dessert no matter when your birthday falls on the calendar, there are restaurant chains with free eats for you! For example, you can get a free sub at Jersey Mike’s, a free burger at Red Robin and a free sundae at friendly’s.

