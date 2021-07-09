Freebie Friday: How to get back on track with your savings

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — July is the time many people begin a “money reset” as its halfway through the year and a good time to get back on track. Part of that begins with finding savings whenever you can;
we are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with what experts say you should never pay for.
It’s the mid-year money reset! If giving your spending accounts a once over and a refresh is on your to-do list. You may also be looking for a change in your routine to save money.
Money Talks News has a list of things you should never pay for and how to get them for free:
- Museum admission is one. Many offer free admission, either on certain days or — at some institutions — every day. Remember that Connecticut is giving free admission to children this summer and one adult to accompany them. Some museums are also free to active-duty military families in the summer. In other cases, your Bank of America card can get you free admission.
- Streaming music is another. Money Talks says if you have Amazon Prime, the Amazon Music benefit gives you access to more than 2 million songs and more than 2,000 playlists and stations. Pandora has a free ad-supported offering, as does Spotify.
- Online courses — learning should be lifelong, but if you don’t have the time or tuition to enroll at a nearby college, look into online learning. Elite ivy league universities — yes, even Harvard — have free online courses you can audit. inquire at your local library. it may offer online classes from LinkedIn learning or other sources.
- A birthday meal or dessert no matter when your birthday falls on the calendar, there are restaurant chains with free eats for you! For example, you can get a free sub at Jersey Mike’s, a free burger at Red Robin and a free sundae at friendly’s.