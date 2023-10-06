(WTNH) – As we get into the weekend, there’s a lot you can do with the family that won’t cost you a lot of money. We are Stretching Your Dollar this Freebie Friday.

Coming off World Teachers’ Day this week, Mystic Aquarium is showing its appreciation for educators all month long. Teachers get in free throughout the month of October.

Let’s get the pups out for some fun at the Howl-O-Ween Dog Festival at Salmon Brook Park in Granby both days this weekend.

It’s also the Autumn Arts Festival on the Madison Town Green. There will be all things food, live music, art and jewelry.

And remember its Free First Saturday at the Westport Museum. There’s always a scavenger hunt, coloring and games for the whole family.