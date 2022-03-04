(WTNH) — This Freebie Friday, look out for deals at Dunkin and Taco Bell.

We start with a free sweet treat at Dunkin; the shop is bleeding blue to support UConn Huskies basketball by offering fans a free donut on Fridays in March. It starts today, and rewards members get a free classic donut with a drink purchase at participating locations across the state.

If tacos are more your thing, Taco Bell is offering loyalty members a free crunchy Taco every Tuesday in March through the 29th.

This coming Saturday is a free-first Saturday at the Connecticut Historical Society Museum and library to celebrate read across America week. There will be story times happening at 10:15 a.m.,11:15 a.m., and 12:15 p.m., as well as free grab-and-go family bags.

Reserve a time this weekend or next at the Flanders Nature Center sugarhouse to show kids how SAP transforms into syrup. They just ask for a $3 donation to support their services and programs.

AT&T is offering unlimited long distance calling right now from the USA to Ukraine. This is valid for all wireless and some landline customers as well, so you may want to take note. Customers may still get alerts, but accounts will reflect credit or waived charges.

Those unlimited calls are being offered until Monday, helping you stretch your dollar.