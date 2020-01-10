Freebie Friday: Kids crafts, a trip to an art gallery, and January birthday freebies!

Everyone loves Friday right? But you know what makes a Friday even better? Freebies! That’s right, we’re stretching your dollar with ways you can have a great time and not break the bank!

For the kids, head on over to a JC Penney store kids zone on Saturday! The kids can get crafty with do-it-yourself pins and lanyards.

Fun for parents? The store’s giving you a 10 percent coupon. Call ahead to see if your store is participating.

Speaking of art, the Maritime Garage Gallery is showcasing its winter exhibit. It’s titled Seeds of Peace and you can check it out for free. That’s happening at the Maritime Garage Gallery in Norwalk through February.

If art isn’t your thing, why don’t you have a laugh? Enjoy some local comedians at Comedy at the Wash. It’s happening at Washington Street Coffee House in New London. To spice of the deal, it’s BYOB and they’re selling $2 tacos.

If you’re a January baby, take advantage of some freebies this month. Hustler Money Blog reports Ben and Jerry’s, Buffalo Wild Wings and Moe’s are all offering up free stuff for January birthdays.